Hybrid

4.2 206 reviews

Tangerine

Tangerine

Tangerine is a sativa-dominant hybrid, a 4th generation daughter of Ch9 Aroma. The fruity tangerine aroma is accompanied with notes of mango and pineapple. Indoor or outdoor grows can expect flowers between 7 and 8 weeks.

129 people reported 858 effects
Happy 66%
Uplifted 52%
Relaxed 51%
Euphoric 42%
Energetic 39%
Stress 24%
Anxiety 18%
Depression 16%
Pain 16%
Fatigue 9%
Dry mouth 21%
Dry eyes 7%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 6%
Headache 3%

Avatar for Bubbles1
Member since 2014
Smoked with a friend and we both loved Tangerine so much that we went back to buy more the next morning. This is a fun, euphoric, giggly and potent high with energy in the beginning and then deep happy relaxation at the end. We highly recommend this strain!
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for tenfreeverses
Member since 2015
Love this! Makes me feel very creative and uplifted with no paranoia
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTingly
Avatar for organicoptions
Member since 2014
Super Tasty. Long Lasting High. Very Light Pine taste on the exhale, but not overpowering. Really Good Value.
EuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for BlazeItandPraizeIt
Member since 2015
I enjoyed Tangerine but it is definitely a strong sativa-dominant hybrid. For me, it provides a mentally stimulating high with very little lethargy, and a fruity flavour profile with hints of citrus as well as pineapple and some flat mango notes. This is a great strain if you need to get the house...
EnergeticFocusedHungryTalkative
Avatar for hemphop420
Member since 2016
Nice hairs and taste would definitely purchase again 🇨🇦 It's a well balanced high the dry mouth is bearable one does not get extremely hungry but lots of fluids are necessary to enjoy the ride 😎 you digg!?
GigglyHappyRelaxed
Lineage

Strain
Tangerine
Strain child
Tangerine G13
child

