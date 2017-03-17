Tangerine is a sativa-dominant hybrid, a 4th generation daughter of Ch9 Aroma. The fruity tangerine aroma is accompanied with notes of mango and pineapple. Indoor or outdoor grows can expect flowers between 7 and 8 weeks.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
206
Bubbles1
tenfreeverses
organicoptions
BlazeItandPraizeIt
hemphop420
Find Tangerine nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Tangerine nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Products with Tangerine
Hang tight. We're looking for Tangerine nearby.