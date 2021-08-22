About this product
Pharmicated D9 Vape Cart-1000mg-PIRATE CAKE -88.36% THC
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
100% of people report feeling tingly
Aroused
100% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
100% of people report feeling dry eyes
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.