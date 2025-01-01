We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
pHat Bottom Labs
Medicinally Formulated for Potency and Effectiveness
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
7 products
Gummies
25mg CBN Gummies for Sleep Assorted Fruit
by pHat Bottom Labs
5.0
(
1
)
Gummies
25mg CBD Full Spectrum Gummies
by pHat Bottom Labs
5.0
(
1
)
Tinctures & Sublingual
Full Spectrum CBD Tincture - 1500mg or 3000mg
by pHat Bottom Labs
5.0
(
1
)
Capsules
25mg CBD Vegan Turmeric Capsules
by pHat Bottom Labs
Capsules
25mg CBD Vegan Melatonin Capsules
by pHat Bottom Labs
Gummies
25mg CBD + Melatonin Gummies
by pHat Bottom Labs
Tinctures & Sublingual
CBD:CBN 1500mg (750mg CBD : 750mg CBN) Night Time Terpene Blend Tincture
by pHat Bottom Labs
