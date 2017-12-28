About this product

2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Banana Tree is a true hybrid, with an uplifting head high to accompany a soothing body buzz. This strain is known to increase focus and creativity, as well as ease pain and discomfort. This is the perfect early evening blend to enjoy game night before a heavy drowsiness sets in as the high ebbs, just in time for bed!