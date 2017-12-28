Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Banana Tree Platinum Line Bong Buddies
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Banana Tree is a true hybrid, with an uplifting head high to accompany a soothing body buzz. This strain is known to increase focus and creativity, as well as ease pain and discomfort. This is the perfect early evening blend to enjoy game night before a heavy drowsiness sets in as the high ebbs, just in time for bed!
Banana OG effects
Reported by real people like you
392 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
27% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
