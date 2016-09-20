Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Love Potion #9 Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC —CBD —
About this product
Hold your nose, close your eyes, and take a toke! Love Potion #9 is a potent hybrid that may arouse your curiosity, awaken your creativity, and relax you to your bones! Known for its aphrodisiac properties, this strain is best enjoyed with company.
Love Potion #9 effects
Reported by real people like you
31 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
38% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
6% of people report feeling headache
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!