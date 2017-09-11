Phresh Cannabis Cultivation
Skunkberry
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Skunkberry effects
Reported by real people like you
61 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!