Chocolate Fondue
SativaTHC 20%CBD —
Chocolate Fondue effects
50 people told us about effects:
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
68% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
52% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
16% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
