Piff Glass Cart - Red

Strains: Dante's Inferno

• Live Rosin 1G

• All Glass Body

• 510 Threading

• Ceramic Coil

• Made with Fresh Frozen Flower



Piff Glass Carts are made with fresh frozen premium indoor flower. Our glass carts have an all glass body and ceramic coil for even safe heating. Our Glass carts are long lasting and create a more consistent vaping experience over time. Delicious and smooth!



read more