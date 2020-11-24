Pine Street Cannabis Company
Blood Orange Sorbet
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
Blood Orange Sorbet effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!