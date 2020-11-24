Loading…
Pine Street Cannabis Company

Blood Orange Sorbet

Blood Orange Sorbet effects

4 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
