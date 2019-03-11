About this strain
31 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
35% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
