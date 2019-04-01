About this strain
Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Silver Mountain crosses Super Silver Haze with Appalachia to produce silvery white buds with long orange hairs. Silver Mountain creates a hazy, melon, citrus, and fuel aroma profile that will make your mouth water.
Focused
83% of people report feeling focused
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
41% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
