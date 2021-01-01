About this product

This is a tough and beautiful stash jar made from one solid piece of HONDURAS MAHOGANY. The durable design as well as the toughness of the wood makes this an ideal travel jar. The extra large size makes it an excellent home stash jar as well.



DIMENSIONS:

Outside - 1 3/4" d x 3 3/4" h

Inside - 1 1/2" d x 2 1/8" (storage under the cork)



MATERIALS: This stash jar is made from a single piece of HONDURAS MAHOGANY. Like many types of mahogany, Honduran Mahogany varies in color from tree to tree. It can be anywhere from a light pink to a dark rich reddish-brown. One of its most beautiful characteristics is its chatoyancy. Chatoyancy is a rare property of certain types of wood and gemstones. It is a shimmer and a reflection of light that appears just below the surface of the wood. It is most commonly seem in Cat's Eyes gemstones and it makes gorgeous wooden artwork. Honduras Mahogany is typical in furniture, instrument making, carving and turning, and is a favorite of artists and craftspeople across the world.



FEATURES: This stash jar measures almost 4" tall and an 1 3/4" diameter. It is coated in a bee's wax and walnut oil finish and features a maker's mark brand on the bottom. The stash jar is plugged with a large cork which not only keeps your items safe and dry but also cuts down on smell so you need not worry about storing potent potables in your new jar. Like all of our jars this stash jar is water resistant, tough, durable and entirely handmade.



NOTE: The jar pictured above is one of several Honduran Mahogany jars in this style that I have to offer. The jar you receive may not look exactly like the one pictured. All wood grain differs and thus no two wooden pieces can be identical. While your jar will be the same as the above in all measurable ways (the size design, material etc.) it will have it's own individual colors and patterns making it a unique, one of a kind object.



Not intended for illegal use.