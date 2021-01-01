About this product

A beautiful, handmade wooden travel pipe, carved from CURLY MAPLE and coated in a natural bee's wax and walnut oil finish.



BOWL COVER FEATURE! A fancy Bowl Cover is the perfect addition to your new travel pipe! Wanna pack a bowl before you go? No problem, just swivel the bowl cover over the bowl before you toss it in your pocket or bag and it'll keep your smokables safe and contained until you are ready. Flip it back and you are ready to light up. Smoke a little and save the rest for later, or smoke it all and use the bowl cover to cut down on the smell. Never spill again! Perfect for hikes, rafting, snowboarding, skiing, camping, and outdoor activities of all kinds!



MATERIALS: The wood is reclaimed from a wood shop in Northwest Washington so there is no waste in its creation. Curly Maple, also called Figured Maple, is a highly prized wood. It is well known as one of the world's most beautiful hardwoods. What makes this wood so unique is the remarkable grain pattern which creates an almost iridescent tiger striping. It makes the wood look alive when viewed in different light or when moved and seen from different angles. Curly Maple is used primarily by carvers, turners and furniture makers, and prized by artists. It makes a fantastic looking pipe that is perfect for travel or home use. All the materials are natural and non-toxic and all craftsmanship is guaranteed.



FEATURES: Durable, waterproof, drop proof, and buoyant, this pipe is an all season piece. The pipe itself measures approximately 3 1/2"x 3/4"x 7/8 with a 5/8" bowl, perfect for your pocket or purse. It has a simple and sleek rectangular design and maker's stamp on the bottom. It is tipped with a small piece of brass and is coated in an all natural fine finish made of Bee's wax, walnut oil, and Vitamin E, which brings out the natural beauty of the wood while giving it a protective coat to keep it safe from the elements. The beauty of a wooden pipe is that the longer you have it and the more you use it, the more polished the wood becomes, until it has a nice burnished surface. No need to keep your piece wrapped in bubble wrap or worry it will shatter in your bag. The solid wood and strong design keep it safe wherever it is stored so it will last you a lifetime. Always be confident it will be in good shape when you are ready to use it.



NOTE: These pieces are made individually by me and all by hand. The pipe pictured above is one of a few Curly Maple pipes in this style I have to offer. As such, the pipe you receive may not look exactly like the one pictured. All wood grain differs and thus no two wooden pipes can be identical. While your pipe will be the same as the above in all measurable ways (the size design, material etc.) it will have it's own individual colors and patterns making it a unique, one of a kind object.



Lastly, you must be 18 years old to purchase this item. Not intended for illegal use.