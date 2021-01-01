About this product

TThis unique and beautiful pipe, made from a piece of Lacewood, is entire handmade. Beautifully designed, carefully crafted, and polished to a mirror sheen, it is both highly functional and a work of art. It is also one of the toughest pipes out there. Strong and durable, smooth and elegant, it is perfect for every situation.



SIZE: 3 1/2" x 3/4" x 7/8" with a 5/8" bowl



MATERIALS: The wood is reclaimed wood from a shop in Salt Lake City, so there is no waste in its production. This pipe is made from a gorgeous piece of LACEWOOD. Lacewood is a reddish bronze wood with very distinctive flakes and rays of lighter brown or grey. These flakes have an almost tiger's-eye-like shimmer to them, making Lacewood one of the most unique looking woods out there. When it is seen in woodworking it is typically seen in small quantities, due to its relative expensiveness. In cabinetry and fine furniture building as well as instrument making and wood turning, this wood is used primarily to show off it's own sleek quality. The pipe is also coated in a Bee's wax and walnut oil all natural finish to help protect it and keep it looking nice.



FEATURES: This is the toughest pipe you'll find! The wood and the design of these pieces both lend themselves to superior strength and durability. Perfect for outdoor uses of all kinds! Snowboarding, skiing, hiking, rafting, camping, backpacking, biking, or anything else you do on the go, these pipes can take whatever you throw at them (or whatever you throw them at). This pipe features a 5/8" bowl and has an aluminum tip at the bowl end. All pipes come with a stainless steel screen.



BOWL COVER OPTION: Wanna make your pipe into the ultimate travel piece? Wanna pack a bowl before you go? No problem, just swivel the bowl cover over the bowl before you toss it in your pocket or bag and it'll keep your smokables safe and contained until you are ready. Flip it back and you are ready to light up. Smoke a little and save the rest for later, or smoke it all and use the bowl cover to cut down on the smell. Never spill again! Perfect for outdoor activities of all kinds!



NOTE: The pipe pictured above is one of several Lacewood pipes in this style I have to offer. The pipe you receive may not look exactly like the one pictured. All wood grain differs and thus no two wooden pipes can be identical. While your pipe will be the same as the above in all measurable ways (the size design, material etc.) it will have it's own individual colors and patterns making it a unique, one of a kind object.



Lastly, you must be 18 years old to purchase this item. Not intended for illegal use.