About this product

Treat your pups to only the highest quality broad-spectrum whole plant CBD distillate, along with Golden Hemp Seed Oil, with our Pup & Pony Canine CBD Oil Drops. Much like in humans, CBD may provide a wide range of potential benefits for dogs by maintaining homeostasis in the endocannabinoid system.



The 240 mg strength is formulated specifically for small to medium sized dogs and the 480 mg strength is formulated for medium to large sized dogs. Keep on hand for stormy nights, long days while you're at work, or while traveling. It can easily be added to your dog's food or dropped directly in the mouth. The CBD Oil Drops are THC Free and non-intoxicating.