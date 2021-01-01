About this product

Treat your pups to only the highest quality broad-spectrum whole plant CBD distillate, along with other all-natural ingredients with our Pup & Pony Canine CBD Treats. Much like in humans, CBD may provide a wide range of potential benefits for dogs by maintaining homeostasis in the endocannabinoid system. Not only are these treats good for your furry friend, but they also taste great too! Made with a delicious peanut butter flavor and natural ingredients like garbanzo bean flour and ground peanuts, your pups will be begging for more!



The 5 mg serving is formulated specifically for small to medium dogs and the 10 mg serving is formulated specifically for medium to large dogs. Keep on hand for stormy nights, long days while you’re at work, or while traveling.



These treats are THC Free, vegan, and all-natural. They don't contain any chemical additives, artificial flavor or animal by-products. Additionally, the packaging for our Pup & Pony Canine CBD Treats is BDP (Breakdown Plastic) compliant.