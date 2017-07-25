Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Evercream

by Plantworks
HybridTHC 19%CBD
Product rating:
Strain rating:

About this product

Huckleberry x Haze. Uplifting head high, heavily stony, a behind-the-eyes mental buzz. Content in the mind, loose in the body. A mind and eye-opener. Not for beginners.

About this strain

Picture of Huckleberry
Huckleberry

The origins and genetics of Huckleberry are under debate, but there is no disputing the strain’s unmistakable berry aroma. The flower is compact, light green in color, and generally covered in orange hairs. Huckleberry plants have a flowering time of 8-9 weeks and produce average yields. They might be a bit tricky for the novice grower. The effects of this strain are on the milder side and largely reported as relaxing, cutting through stress without the cloudiness. Undoubtedly, this strain is best known for its intense fruity smell and taste, similar to its relative Blueberry.

Huckleberry effects

Reported by real people like you
130 people told us about effects:
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
26% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
47% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Plantworks
Plantworks
Shop products
Small Footprint Urban Faming. The Highest Grade Cannabis.
Grower-Owned and Operated in Seattle.