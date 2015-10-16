Platinum Vape
Cookie Wreck Dart Pod 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Cookie Wreck effects
Reported by real people like you
81 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!