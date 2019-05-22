Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Platinum Vape

Platinum Vape

Peach Cobbler Live Resin Cartridge 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

Peach Cobbler effects

Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
26% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!