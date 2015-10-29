ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
352 reviews

Dream Queen

Dream Queen is an aptly named sativa-dominant hybrid that will leave you in a euphoric, dream-like state after a few puffs. A cross of two beloved strains, Blue Dream and Space Queen, it offers intense odors reminiscent of pineapple and bubblegum, and flavors of citrus, menthol and hash when vaped or smoked. Dream Queen’s very frosty, light green flowers will have you sticking your nose back in the jar again and again to experience their delicious fruity aroma.

265 people reported 1987 effects
Uplifted 54%
Happy 52%
Euphoric 49%
Relaxed 47%
Creative 28%
Stress 36%
Anxiety 29%
Pain 28%
Depression 26%
Insomnia 15%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 11%
Paranoid 4%
Headache 3%

Lineage

First strain parent
Space Queen
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Dream Queen
First strain child
Queen's Panties
child
Second strain child
Peach Cobbler
child

