Platinum Vape Skunkberry (Hybrid) Prepacked Flower 3.5g
About this product
About this strain
Skunkberry is the odoriferous hybrid cross of parent strains Skunk and Blueberry. While the genetic makeup of this strain might seem commonplace, the unique terpenes specific to each of these fine cannabis varieties (and their robust and varied lineages) contribute to the complexity of this strain's effects. While the onset of the buzz is uplifting and euphoric, the strain simultaneously melts physical pain away without being overwhelmingly sedative.
Skunkberry effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.