Mother of Berry
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
Mother of Berries, or M.O.B., is an indica strain from Maine that provides a deeply relaxing experience that transitions well into restful sleep. Carrying the legacy of its Blueberry parent, Mother of Berries lives up to its name with its unmistakable blueberry fragrance. Its chunky buds are wreathed in interweaving hues of purple and green, which are obscured under a dense blanket of crystal trichomes. With effects that are more mellow than jarring, Mother of Berries is suitable for both novice and seasoned consumers alike.
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
51% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
