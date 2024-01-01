Guava Cake Hash Rosin Ceramic Disposable

by Plume
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

Introducing the Guava Cake Hash Rosin Ceramic Disposable by Plume – a tropical twist on luxury vaping. Made from top-quality hash rosin, this strain delivers a deliciously sweet, fruity experience with all the rich, natural flavors of guava and creamy undertones. Housed in our innovative fully ceramic disposable pen, each puff is heated gently and evenly, preserving the full-spectrum potency and terpene profile for smooth, plush clouds every time.

Perfect for on-the-go enjoyment, Guava Cake offers a delightful balance of uplifting and relaxing effects, making it ideal for any occasion. With Plume, savor the finest extracts in a sleek, effortless design – pure indulgence in every puff.

About this strain

Guava Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain believed to be made through a special cross of Wedding Cake. This strain is more calming than energizing. The effects of Guava Cake will make you feel tingly, aroused, and giggly. Leafly users report this strain may give you dry mouth, so try to enjoy Guava Cake with a glass of water. Some consumers look for this strain when experiencing mild symptoms associated with depression, stress, and fatigue. Guava Cake has a tropical flavor profile with sweet notes of pear and tree fruit. The THC content in Guava Cake varies from 28% to 30%, making this strain a good choice for experienced THC consumers. The original breeder of this strain is unknown. The dominant terpene in Guava Cake is believed to be caryophyllene.

About this brand

Plume
Fully Ceramic Cannabis Disposables. Our all-in one pen gently heats our premium extracts for plush fluffs, every time.

License(s)

  • WA, US: 412024
