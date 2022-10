Celebrate the season with a sweet treat that satisfies the senses and whisks you away to a winter wonderland. Gifted from the greats, Berkley Blues and Hawaiian Haze Plum, this special Sugar Plum strain presents a magical mix of linalool, limonene and b-caryophyllene terpenes to lift your spirits and bring joy to your world.A delightful dance of sweet and spice (or naughty and nice), we blend blood orange citrus and toasted cinnamon for a fun, festive flavor. And each Sugar Plum gummy is sprinkled with sparkle to spread holiday cheer with each and every bite.