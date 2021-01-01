Plus Xtracts
About this product
CBD+ Extracts: Be Positive supports a healthy response to stress. It also helps promote a positive mood, emotional balance and sense of well-being.
Be Positive is a non-addictive and safe topical cream. These well known and clinically validated herbal extracts offer a great alternative to traditional treatments without the side effects.
Be Positive is a non-addictive and safe topical cream. These well known and clinically validated herbal extracts offer a great alternative to traditional treatments without the side effects.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!