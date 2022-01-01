Each package includes:



250mg of CBD Hemp per package

Each gummy contains 25mg of CBD Hemp

Ten CBD Hemp Gummies in each package

Contains no THC

Topically infused CBD Hemp sourced in the USA

Some effects of cannabidiol hemp may include:



Body Resting, Relaxation, Mood Uplifting, Promotes Mind/Body Balance.



Why Potion CBD Gummies?



Whether you're a young professional hustling in Midtown, a yoga instructor in St. Marks, a college student during a heavy exam season, or someone who just wants a deeper rest and to relax, Potion Gummies are meant to support your busy lifestyle.



We know life in the city can get fast paced and stressful, while more people today suffer from anxiety than ever before. That's why we created Potion.



People are still looking for stress and pain solutions that are natural and accessible. Potion CBD Gummies are just that, and just happen to be delicious.