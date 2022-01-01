Each package includes:



250mg of CBD Hemp per package

Each gummy contains 25mg of hemp-derived CBD

Ten CBD Hemp Gummies in each package

Contains no THC

Topically infused CBD Hemp sourced in the USA

Some effects of cannabidiol hemp may include:



Body Resting, Relaxation, Mood Uplifting, Promotes Mind/Body Balance.



Benefits of CBD Gummies:

CBD is prominently found in the hemp plant and is known to have soothing, anti-inflammatory properties that target cannabinoid receptors throughout the body.



We all have endocannabinoid systems within our bodies, which is known for regulating our body’s equilibrium, mood, and physiological state. By stimulating the endocannabinoid system, CBD promotes homeostasis, reduces pain sensation and decreases inflammation.



CBD also relieves anxiety that can sometimes result from consuming THC, affecting your mental and physical states differently.



And unlike THC, CBD is non-psychoactive, so you won’t get that “stoned” feeling.



Potion CBD Gummies are the perfect way to enhance a relaxed and focused vibe.



Why Potion CBD Gummies?



Whether you're a young professional hustling in Midtown, a yoga instructor in St. Marks, a college student during a heavy exam season, or someone who just wants a deeper rest and to relax, Potion Gummies are meant to support your busy lifestyle.



We know life in the city can get fast paced and stressful, while more people today suffer from anxiety than ever before. That's why we created Potion.



People are still looking for stress and pain solutions that are natural and accessible. Potion Gummies are just that, and just happen to be delicious.