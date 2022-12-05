Being high shouldn’t only feel good, but it should do good as well. At POTTERS we believe that it’s possible to fuse responsible cannabis consumption and eco-consciousness. Which is why all of our products are now packaged in certified post consumer recycled materials.



Incredible? We think so too!



Beyond using recycled materials in all of our packaging, we’ve decided to do one even better.

With every pack of joints, vape cartridges, or packs of gummies sold, POTTERS will plant a tree in your honor! Now that’s a high you can feel good about.