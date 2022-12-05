About this product
Trouble sleeping? Rest easy knowing you're taking a gummy from the most eco-conscious brand in cannabis. Take the edge off and get that much needed relaxation, our 1:1 elderberry blend uses a fusion of THC & CBN to lower anxiety and promote sleep. Made with real fruit, our gluten free gummies are a great way to consume cannabis healthily. Get the relaxation you deserve.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
POTTERS
Being high shouldn’t only feel good, but it should do good as well. At POTTERS we believe that it’s possible to fuse responsible cannabis consumption and eco-consciousness. Which is why all of our products are now packaged in certified post consumer recycled materials.
Incredible? We think so too!
Beyond using recycled materials in all of our packaging, we’ve decided to do one even better.
With every pack of joints, vape cartridges, or packs of gummies sold, POTTERS will plant a tree in your honor! Now that’s a high you can feel good about.
Incredible? We think so too!
Beyond using recycled materials in all of our packaging, we’ve decided to do one even better.
With every pack of joints, vape cartridges, or packs of gummies sold, POTTERS will plant a tree in your honor! Now that’s a high you can feel good about.
State License(s)
C11-001274-LIC