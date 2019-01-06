 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Potters Cannabis Co.
Potters Cannabis Co. Cover Photo

Potters Cannabis Co.

Crafted by Nature, Refined by Potters

Potters Cannabis Co. featured photo 1
Potters Cannabis Co. featured photo 2
Potters Cannabis Co. featured photo 3
Potters Cannabis Co. featured photo 4
Potters Cannabis Co. featured photo 5

About Potters Cannabis Co.

At Potters, we are a group of creators, dreamers, and doers that all share a common goal, to leave a positive impact on the world. We seek to contribute to the global community through adventure, creativity and giving back. Our mission is to make a positive impact on the everyday lives of everyone in our community. Whether it be through the physical effects of our products, donating our time to build homes for those in need, or donating a portion of our sales to local charities, our goal is to serve the communities near and far.

Batteries & power

Cartridges

Flower

Vape pens

Available in

United States, California, Colorado