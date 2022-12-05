Need a pick me up?



Our brand new fast acting peach energize gummies are perfect for you. Made with health in mind, our vegan & sugar free gummies are designed to give you the boost you need. Potter's fast acting formula means you'll spend more time enjoying your high instead of wondering when it will kick in.



At Potters we believe in creating quality products that honor the earth and enrich the lives of those around us. Sustainability is at the core of everything we do, from our ingredients, to our hardware, to our packaging. We believe that caring for the world around us is our duty, and that conscious consumption should be more than a tagline.



That’s why we’re happy to say our gummies are made with all-natural ingredients, real fruit, and cannabis sourced from generational farmers using environmental best-practices. We dare you to find a tastier way to elevate your mind, body, and spirit.



Sustainably good, just as nature intended.