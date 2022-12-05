About this product
At Potters we believe in creating quality products that honor the earth and enrich the lives of those around us. Sustainability is at the core of everything we do, from our ingredients, to our hardware, to our packaging. We believe that caring for the world around us is our duty, and that conscious consumption should be more than a tagline.
The proof is in pudding (or in this case, our prerolls). Made with fresh cannabis flower, rolled in premium cold water hash, and infused with ultra-pure diamonds and live cannabis terpenes, the result speaks for itself: a perfect burn, an exceptional flavor, and ultra-potent effects.
Sustainably good, just as nature intended.
About this brand
POTTERS
Being high shouldn’t only feel good, but it should do good as well. At POTTERS we believe that it’s possible to fuse responsible cannabis consumption and eco-consciousness. Which is why all of our products are now packaged in certified post consumer recycled materials.
Incredible? We think so too!
Beyond using recycled materials in all of our packaging, we’ve decided to do one even better.
With every pack of joints, vape cartridges, or packs of gummies sold, POTTERS will plant a tree in your honor! Now that’s a high you can feel good about.
State License(s)
C11-001274-LIC