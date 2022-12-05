Nothing feels better than relaxing, and our Watermelon live resin fruit chews are the best tool to help that happen. Made with health in mind, our vegan & sugar free gummies are made with the best live terpenes in the industry. Not only delicious they are fast acting, and will leave you in a type of zen only achievable with Potters.



At Potters we believe in creating quality products that honor the earth and enrich the lives of those around us. Sustainability is at the core of everything we do, from our ingredients, to our hardware, to our packaging. We believe that caring for the world around us is our duty, and that conscious consumption should be more than a tagline.



That’s why we’re happy to say our gummies are made with all-natural ingredients, real fruit, and cannabis sourced from generational farmers using environmental best-practices. We dare you to find a tastier way to elevate your mind, body, and spirit.



Sustainably good, just as nature intended.