ORGANIC SMOKING HERBAL BLEND, SMOKING MIX, NICOTINE & TOBACCO FREE, NATURAL SPEARMINT FLAVOR
About this product
With a premium mix of mullein, raspberry leaf, chamomile flower, spearmint leaf and white willow bark. Hand-crafted and blended twice to produce an even and virtually stem-free consistency, making it ready for use. All natural and organically sourced from USDA certified suppliers. An irresistible, minty perfection. The 28 gram size is sealed in a metal tin for freshness, ease of storage and portability.
