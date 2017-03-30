ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.5 82 reviews

Katsu Bubba Kush

aka Katsu Bubba

Katsu Bubba Kush

Katsu Bubba Kush is a unique Bubba Kush phenotype with a deep, floral terpene profile. Representing its genetic namesake in appearance and bud structure, Katsu Bubba’s nugs are dense and resinous. This strain’s high THC content hits the consumer with powerful euphoria that cascades over the body, relaxing and weighing down extremities. Utilize Katsu Bubba Kush to help with insomnia, nausea, and minor pain. Also, anticipate strong appetite stimulation.   

66 people reported 445 effects
Relaxed 63%
Euphoric 40%
Happy 40%
Sleepy 24%
Uplifted 19%
Pain 37%
Stress 33%
Insomnia 31%
Anxiety 28%
Depression 27%
Dry mouth 13%
Anxious 1%
Dizzy 1%
Dry eyes 1%
Paranoid 1%

Lineage

Bubba Kush
Katsu Bubba Kush
Keystone Kush
child
Bubba Hash
child

