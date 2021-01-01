Prague Filters & Papers
Prague Deluxe Gold Box
About this product
This is the gold standard of rolling paper displays. It includes our full range of products in an eye-catching, small footprint golden box. It fits easily behind sales counters, bars, news stands, kiosk displays and everywhere smoking accessories are sold. The box is refillable, with space for 50 long packs, 24 rolls, 44 short packs and 64 filter packs. This Box comes Full of Product
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!