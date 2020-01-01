Prague Filters & Papers
Premium Rolling Papers and Filters from the Czech Republic
About Prague Filters & Papers
Prague Filters & Papers was founded in 2011 to provide high quality premium rolling papers to high quality smokers in Prague and around the world. The product is superior, the packaging is eye catching and the papers are manufactured locally, exclusively on the territory of the Czech Republic. We manufacture a variety of high quality papers and filters designed to appeal to the exacting standards of the smoking community around the world. When Quality Matters!!!!!
