About this product

This is the gold standard of rolling paper displays. It includes our full range of products in an eye-catching, small footprint golden box. It fits easily behind sales counters, bars, news stands, kiosk displays and everywhere smoking accessories are sold. The box can be refilled with, 50 Prague Gold Premium Paper packs, 24 Praque Gold Premium Rolls, 44 Prague Short Paper packs and 64 Gold Filter packs. This box comes empty