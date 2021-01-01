Prague Filters & Papers
Prague Gold Premium Papers - King Sizes
Our King size package is our flagship product. It includes 40 premium papers for the same price that our competitors offer just 32. This is a clear advantage that customers appreciate. We are also ahead of the competition because our proprietary tropical glue which is unique on the market, resisting moisture at up to 85% humidity, whilst the competition comes unglued at 50%.
