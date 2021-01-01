Loading…
Logo for the brand Prague Filters & Papers

Prague Filters & Papers

Prague Gold Short Papers

About this product

Our 1 1/4 short rolling papers are a new offering from Prague Filters & Papers. The high quality paper is soft and easy to roll due to its micro-ribbing technology, easy to back roll, has no taste or no discernible aftertaste, has a consistent burn rate, is free of bleaching agents, and uses our new Tropical Gum adhesive. It is a Premium Rolling Paper
