Premium Cultivars
Adios MF is an Indica-dominant 2022 Cookies hybrid strain bred combining Biscotti X Sherbert X Jealousy F2.

Since the germination period is vital to creating cannabis seeds, most producers take it quite seriously. After two or three trials, most gardeners have all the methods and information at their fingertips. Premium Cultivars recommends the paper towel procedure for germinating your Adios MF strain seeds Because it is economical and straightforward. Furthermore, all components needed to germinate Adios MF seeds are readily available at home. The following nine steps should be taken when germinating Adios MF strain seeds:

Collect your materials, including Adios MF seeds, paper towels, a dinner dish, water, and tweezers.
Wet two paper towels well and squeeze off excess water.
Place the paper towel on top of the platter.
With tweezers, gently pick up and place the Adios MF strain seeds on the dinner plate, about one inch apart.
Cover your Adios MF strain seeds with the second paper towel, and add more water as necessary.
Lift the paper towels to ensure no water has accumulated on the plate. If there is one, remove it.
Place the plate with the Adios MF seeds in a warm, dark location, like a cabinet or drawer. Make sure they’re still moist throughout the operation.
Your Adios MF strain seeds should sprout within 24 to 120 hours.
When the taproots of your Adios MF seeds are about one inch long, carefully pick them up using the tweezers and put their roots in your preferred medium.

About this strain

Adios MF is a 2022 Cookies strain bred by Seed Junky Genetics from (Biscotti x Sherbert) x Jealousy F2. Adios MF is an abbreviation for a profane name shared by a popular specialty cocktail. Adios MF smells super-strong with notes of velvet skunk, new car, fuel, and mint. The flavor lingers in your mouth, and this indica hybrid is great for after-work activities.

Premium Cultivars

Premium Cultivars
