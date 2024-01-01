Bacio Gelato

Bacio Gelato is a distinctive, well-balanced hybrid strain created by combining two fan favorites — Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies and Sunset Sherbert. Its origins set an exceedingly high bar for it, as it was created by the Sherbinskis Gelato team in Los Angeles as part of their Gelato series. Furthermore, this strain is the most powerful in the renowned Gelato collection.

Germination can only occur if growers adhere to strict criteria. First, you must buy high-quality seeds from a credible seed bank to ensure optimal germination. Also, the paper towel technique is the most generally suggested method for germinating Bacio Gelato seeds. Experts suggest this procedure since it is easy and effective, and practically all components are available at home. Follow these crucial steps to germinate your Bacio Gelato strain seeds effectively:

Assemble your materials, including paper towels, a work surface (table), a dinner plate, some Bacio Gelato seeds, a water sprayer, and tweezers.
Wet the two paper towels using the water sprayer and squeeze off any excess water.
Set one paper towel on the plate and the other aside.
Space the Bacio Gelato seeds you want to germinate at least an inch apart.
Wrap the strain seeds in a second paper towel and soak them with water, careful not to dampen them.
Put the plate in the cupboard or drawer. Furthermore, ensure that the setting is both warm and dark.
Allow 20-120 hours for your Bacio Gelato strain seeds to germinate.
You should also add water to keep them moist as needed.
After the Bacio Gelato seeds emerge, use tweezers to select the viable seeds and transfer them to potting soil or your preferred media for growth.

About this strain

Coming from the Sherbinskis Gelato lineup, Bacio Gelato is a cross of Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mint GSC. With such big names influencing its genetics, Bacio Gelato comes through with a thick, creamy, and rich smoke that offers a sweet overtone. Designed with experienced consumers in mind, Bacio Gelato is one of the most potent strains in the Gelato lineup. Grab Bacio Gelato for a late night session or a lazy day with minimal plans.

