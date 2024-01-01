Berry Pie strain is an Indica-dominant hybrid, containing 60% Indica and 40% Sativa. The strain is a creation of crossing two famous strains, Girl Scout Cookies, and Blue Dream. Each strain has its claim to fame, but when combined, their unique attributes merge to form a greater strain than the sum of its parts.



Germinating the Berry Pie strain is pretty simple. Although there are various germinating methods, Premium Cultivars recommend using the paper towel method as it is the most effective. It is also easy and cheap, as the materials needed for the process are available locally. The following steps guide using the paper towel method to germinate your Berry Pie seeds.



Gather everything you need; paper towels, a plate, water, tweezers, and Berry Pie seeds.

Dip the paper towels in water and ring out excess moisture so that the paper towels are damp and not dripping wet.

Place one paper towel on the plate and save the other one for later use

Arrange your seeds on the plate and be sure not to congest them. There should be at least an inch distance between the seeds.

Cover the seeds using a wet paper towel. You can add water if the paper towels are dry.

Gently lift the towels and check for standing water on the plate. Drain excess water, if any.

You can use another plate to cover the seeds, then store the dish in a warm, dark place. Leave the seeds there for about a day or two until taproot props.

Regularly check the seeds and add water if needed so they don’t dry up.

Once you see a taproot, use a pair of tweezers to carefully pick the seeds and transfer them to a growing medium.

Show more