Cake Batter is a more vigorous descendant of the famous strain Wedding Cake. It was popular on the West Coast during the dessert strain craze of the ’10s. OG Kush and Cookies strains have been actively cultivated in recent years, producing hundreds of hybrids and variants — Cake Batter is a phenotype of Wedding Cake, which features Triangle Kush, Animal Mints, and Triangle Mints in its ancestry, displaying its OG Kush and Cookies genetics.



Wetting the towel, squeezing out the excess water, and inserting one or more Cake Batter seeds between two layers are all required to germinate cannabis in paper towels. After that, you must keep the towels moist and in a dark, warm spot until the taproot emerges. Here are nine steps to effectively germinate your Cake Batter seeds using a paper towel:



When you are ready to germinate your Cake Batter seeds, you must gather your resources, including sterilized tweezers, distilled water, dinner plates, and sheets of paper towels.

Soak your sheet of paper towels with water or spray water on them. Also, let the excess water runoff.

Set one of the paper towels on the dinner plate and put the other aside to use later.

Using the sterile tweezers, position your Cake Batter seeds (about one inch apart) on the paper towel on the dinner plate.

Top your Cake Batter cannabis seeds with the other dampened paper towel carefully. Ensure that the paper towels fit inside the dinner plate.

Cover your set up using the second plate and check on the dryness of the paper towels. Add more water if necessary.

Store the setup in a cool place (cupboard or drawer) away from direct sunlight and harsh winds.

Check on your Cake Batter strain seeds daily during the procedure. Reapply water if you detect your paper towel becoming dry.

Your Cake Batter seeds will start to sprout within 3-10 days. After your cannabis seeds have germinated effectively, transplant them to your preferred growth medium, such as soil, peat, or hydroponics.

Show more