Lemon Cake by the European-based firm Heavyweight Seeds is a strong Sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Cheese. Lemon Cake seeds are easy to cultivate, especially outdoors, with a 9-10 week flowering cycle, squat shape, and large output.



There are several ways to sprout your Lemon Cake strain seeds, but they are more complex, inexpensive, and efficient than the paper towel technique. Premium Cultivars suggests this method since it is simple to implement, involves commonly available tools, and ensures germination. Here’s a 9-step process for geminating Lemon Cake seeds:



Collect your essential tools: Lemon Cake seeds, dinner plates, distilled or bottled water, tweezers, and a working table.

Wet your paper towel sheets and gently squeeze the excess water.

Set one of the paper towels on the dinner plate and the other aside for later usage.

Pick your Lemon Cake strain seeds with tweezers and spread them on the towel sheet, allowing an inch between them.

Cover your cannabis seeds using the second paper towel. Check if the towel is moist, and if not, add water.

Lift the towel sheets and ensure no standing water is present. Return the paper towel and your Lemon Cake seeds carefully.

Place the setup in warm, dark areas, particularly a cupboard or drawer (20-120 hours).

Check to determine whether your Lemon Cake cannabis seeds are sprouting regularly, and if the paper towel remains moist, add water if it does not.

Once taproots have emerged from your Lemon Cake seeds, transplant them to your ideal growing medium.



