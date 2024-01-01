Pink Rozay

by Premium Cultivars
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
Pink Rozay is a cross between Lemonchello and London Pound Cake produced by the Cookies Family in San Francisco. The end product is a beautiful hybrid.

Planting your Pink Rozay seeds will result in more yields and better nuggets. Premium Cultivars recommends sprouting your seeds on paper towels for up to five days before planting. This approach is popular because of its simplicity and use of everyday household objects such as a plate, tweezers, and paper towels. To germinate your Pink Rozay plants quickly, use this 9-step paper towel technique.

Assemble your seeds, tweezers, bottled or disinfected water, paper towels, and dinner plate.
First, soak two paper towels in the water. Then, wring off any excess water.
Using tweezers, place Pink Rozay seeds about an inch apart on a paper towel
Cover your cannabis seeds with a second paper towel and, if required, water them.
Raise the paper towels to inspect for water in the dish after you’re done. If any remains, wipe it away with a damp cloth.
Place the dinner plate with the cannabis seeds in a cold, dark place.
Watch out for your Pink Rozay seeds to ensure they remain moist throughout the 24 to 120-hour germination period.
After the taproots have grown to about an inch in length, you may plant your Pink Rozay seeds.
Finally, using tweezers, extract your cannabis seeds from their box and place them root-first in their new environment.

About this strain

Pink Rozay is a potent indica marijuana strain bred by Cookies. Pink Rozay is inspired by the bright, floral flavors you often find when drinking a class of rose - but without the hangover. Smoking Pink Rozay will give you a heavy head high but your body will feel at ease. Because this strain is known to be high in THC, it is important to enjoy in small quantities. Pink Rozay nugs are frosty with muted shades of green and orange. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms related to chronic pain.

We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.
