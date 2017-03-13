Power Plant seeds are some of the most powerful feminized seeds for sale from Premium Cultivars.



Even though it was bred in the Netherlands, Power Plant is developed from South African parents. Developed and launched in 1997, Power Plant has won multiple honors for its quality. At the 2016 Lift Expo Canada Vancouver, it took first and third place in various contests. It came in second in the 2016 Prairie Harvest Cup Canada and runner up in the HighLife Cup that year.



You can employ various methods to germinate Power Plant Feminized seeds, but Premium Cultivars strongly recommend utilizing the paper towel method. The following are steps to follow to effectively execute this germination technique:



Choose the material. You require a pair of tweezers, paper towels, water, dinner plate, and most significantly, your feminized power plant seeds.

Moisten the paper towels by dipping them in water. Then, wring out the excess water.

Cover the dinner place with your damp towel.

Place the cannabis seeds on the plate

Place the other towel to cover your seeds and add water, in necessary.

Check whether there is any excess water.

Put your seeds in a warm, dark place, i.e., a cupboard or drawer.

Leave the seeds for about 20-120 hours, and constantly check the moisture to ensure they do not dry out.

Once your power plant feminized seeds have sprouted, transplant the seedling to your growing medium.

