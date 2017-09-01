Silver Haze seeds get their name because of the vast shiny diverse trichomes covering the bud. Initially, Silver Haze Feminized seeds are believed to have been bred by two brothers back in the 1970s but failed. Later on, other breeders from the Netherlands tried crossing different cannabis varieties, and one of them finally came up with this exceptional Silver Haze. This Feminized cannabis was crossed between Northern Lights and Haze. Afterward, Silver Haze made its way to the West Coast, then the rest of the world, and became one of the most consumed cannabis in the world.



The first step to having successful germination is ensuring that you have high-quality seeds. You can enjoy the experience of planting your own Silver Haze Feminized seeds at your home. Premium Cultivars have the best high-quality seeds for you. What are you waiting for? Order from Premium Cultivars right away if you want to have successful germination.



Premium Cultivars recommends the method of ‘germination station.’ In this method, growers must use a unique tool to create optimal germination conditions, such as a germination station with a heat mat. Moreover, you can make a piece of DIY equipment at home by placing a plastic dome over a plate in the heating pad. Owning a purchased germinating station is beneficial as it works effectively compared to the one made at home.



First, the cannabis seeds are placed in starter cubes and then placed in the germinating station. You place the seeds in the cube, add water, and in less than 120 hours, you see the sprouting of the seeds. Once this is done, you make a hole in the soil and place the whole cube that contains the sprouted seeds. Later, the radicle will emerge from the bottom of the cube and into the loose, moist soil. This method is considered one of the easiest to practice, and errors made are very minimal. Also, it makes it easy when transferring the sprouted seeds to the loose soil.

