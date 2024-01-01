About this product
About this strain
Watermelon Z, also known as under an infringing candy name is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by a cross of the hugely popular The Original Z and Watermelon. It offers a wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious. Its high may set in quick, delivering a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. With its heavy effects, Watermelon Z is best reserved for the end of the day.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item