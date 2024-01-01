Wedding Pie seeds are Indica-leaning (60% Indica and 40% Sativa) mix between Wedding Cake and Grape Pie. Wedding Pie strain seeds produce short and bushy plants with layered foliage and rich resin-packed nuggets due to their Indica-dominance.



Since the germination phase is essential to the production of cannabis seeds, most producers take it extremely seriously. After two or three trials, most growers have all the procedures and information at their fingertips. Growing and using cannabis are both pleasurable activities. Premium Cultivars recommends the paper towel technique for germinating Wedding Pie strain seeds since it is inexpensive and simple. Furthermore, all components required to sprout Wedding Pie cannabis seeds are easily accessible at home. The following are the measures to take while germinating Wedding Pie seeds:



Gather your supplies, including your Wedding Pie strain seeds, paper towels, a dinner plate, water, and tweezers.

Thoroughly wet two paper towels and drain off excess water.

Place the plate on top of the paper towel.

Gently pick up and lay the cannabis seeds on the dinner plate, about one inch apart, using the tweezers.

Use the second paper towel to cover your Wedding Pie strain seeds, and add extra water if required.

Lift the paper towels to check there is no water accumulation on the plate. Remove it if there is one.

Store the plate containing your Wedding Pie seeds in a warm, dark place, such as a cupboard or drawer. Throughout the procedure, make sure they’re still wet.

After 24 to 120 hours, your Wedding Pie cannabis seeds should sprout.

When the taproots of your Wedding Pie cannabis seeds are approximately an inch long, gently pick them up with a pair of tweezers and plant their roots in your preferred medium.

