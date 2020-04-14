About this product
M.A.C. 1 is an acronym for Miracle Alien Cookies, but some simply call them Miracle Cookies, the M.A.C. 1 strain is a hybrid strain produced by crossing Starfighter and Colombian strains with Alien Cookies. The genetics of this strain are very valuable, so growers strive to protect the quality of the plant by limiting access to the proprietary seeds. This makes these seeds rare and hard to find. The plants themselves tend to be temperamental and slow-growing, meaning they require careful care to thrive.
M.A.C. 1 is considered a 50/50 hybrid of sativa and indica, making it one of the best-balanced strains available with effects that are incredibly difficult to replicate. It offers the best aspects of sativa and indica. Users experience the burst of euphoria and creativity often found in sativa, as well as the relaxing principles often associated with Indica. Some report feeling that this strain is indica leading, but that both effects can be felt. The impact typically depends on the individual and their level of tolerance and frequency of use.
The M.A.C. 1 strain is quickly becoming a favorite option for top shelf cannabis around the country, and for good reason. User reviews note that the strain makes them feel euphoric, happy, and uplifted. Negative aspects are rarely mentioned, and when they are, users focus on dry mouth and dry eyes, which are common side effects for nearly every cannabis strain. M.A.C. 1 is an ideal choice for users who are looking for peace of mind and relief from the day-to-day grind.
M.A.C. 1 is perfect for hybrid lovers who appreciate heavy flavor and a euphoric high. The balance of this strain makes it a great option for medicinal users, and it is often used to relieve symptoms of depression and anxiety. Users report that this strain can help manage insomnia, leading to better sleep at night and more energy throughout the day. It is also shown to help patients manage chronic pain from issues such as migraines, muscle spasticity, and joint inflammation. In some instances, users have even reported that it helped them handle appetite loss and nausea due to a host of ailments, including anorexia, H.I.V., or chemotherapy and radiation treatment for cancer.
In recreational markets, users have reported that M.A.C.1 produces feelings of euphoria that can significantly reduce everyday stress. It helps the user to slow down and reach peace of mind. With this peace of mind comes a desire to socialize, a substantial benefit for anyone who feels anxious interacting in new situations or with new people.
For others, this euphoria manifests itself creatively. These uplifting, happy effects are often accompanied by a deep feeling of relaxation that moves throughout your entire body. Whether you use it for medicinal or recreational purposes, the M.A.C. 1 strain can pick you up and chill you out by supercharging your mental state while also offering long-lasting tranquility.
Mac 1, also known as "The MAC," is a hybrid marijuana strain that crosses Alien Cookies F2 with Miracle 15. Mac 1 is a popular strain that consumers turn to for upbeat and balancing effects. But Mac 1 is special because not just anyone can grow it. In fact, growers of Mac 1 (Capulator's Cut) have been carefully selected by the breeder in order to protect the quality of this versitile flower. Mac 1 is an instagram worthy strain, with eye-poppingly gorgeous buds that are nearly white and drenched in milky trichomes. Mac 1 comes through with a smooth, creamy, and funky terpene profile you can enjoy day and night.
